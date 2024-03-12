Dutch Bros Releases Special Drinks to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

It’s the luck of the Dutch! Have a heel-clicking good time with Dutch Bros’ new limited-time St. Patrick’s Day drinks, the Shamrock Kicker, and Lucky Rebel! Both drinks feature Soft Top and a pinch o’ gold sprinks.

The Shamrock Kicker features a mix of Irish cream syrup, espresso and half and half, topped with Soft Top and gold sprinks.

features a mix of Irish cream syrup, espresso and half and half, topped with Soft Top and gold sprinks. The Lucky Rebel features our blended Rebel energy drink and blue raspberry syrup topped with Soft Top and gold sprinks.

Add some extra luck to your day and try the Shamrock Kicker and Lucky Rebel through March 17, or while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it’s now sharing the “Dutch Luv” with more than 850 locations in 17 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com ,