Don’t Miss Out on the Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event

The Tennessee Farm & Ferment Event takes place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. CST at the Rutherford County Extension Community Center Building (315 John Rice Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129)

UT Extension, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and craft beverage industry associations and guilds will host a meeting to bring brewers, distillers, winemakers and industry partners together with farmers for a day of learning and networking. An industry trade show is new for 2023.

Click HERE for more information and to register.

