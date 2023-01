Missing Teen: Kayden Lynn Watkins, 15, was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 29.

Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes.

She is known to frequent Burger King on New Salem Hwy.

Watkins has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If anyone sees Kayden Watkins or knows where she can be located, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.