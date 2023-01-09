La Vergne Driver Killed Following Two-Car Crash on Murfreesboro Pike

From Metro Police January 7, 2023

The driver of a Nissan Altima involved in a two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 a.m. Saturday has died. The preliminary investigation indicates the Nissan, driven by Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of LaVergne, was traveling east on Murfreesboro Pike when it began drifting into the westbound lane.

A Toyota Prius, traveling west, attempted to swerve to avoid the Nissan, but was unsuccessful. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Perez died at the scene.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene of part of the Toyota driver. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology testing will be conducted on Perez to determine whether impairment was a factor.