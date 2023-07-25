Don’t Miss These August Family Events with Blue Raider Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The start of school is just around the corner and with it, the start of the Middle Tennessee Athletics season! And the Blue Raiders have plenty of chances for you and your family to enjoy the end of the summer and get ready for the start of the fall!

Check out these four events for you and your family to finish the summer right!

Blue Raider Family Fun Night – Murfreesboro

Aug. 3 – 5:30–8 p.m.

Murfreesboro Strike & Spare

We are excited to partner with Murfreesboro Strike and Spare for the 3rd Annual Blue Raider Family Fun Night! Make plans for you and your family to attend! Strike & Spare offers an exclusive discount to Blue Raider Fans with half of the proceeds from the evening going to support the BRAA and its mission of supporting Blue Raider student-athletes.

Blue Raider Family Fun Night – Smyrna

Aug. 11 – 6–8 p.m.

Lee Victory Park

Join MTSU Athletics at Lee Victory Park for a FREE night of family fun! The Blue Raiders will have inflatables, face painting, balloon artistry and giveaways, while Kona Ice will give out free cups to the first 200 fans in attendance!

MTSU Athletics Fan Day

Aug. 20 – 3–5 p.m.

Floyd Stadium

The 2023 Blue Raider Football, Volleyball and Track & Field programs will be in attendance at the annual MTSU Athletics Fan Day in Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium! MTSU fans young and old can get autographs from their favorite Blue Raiders, while enjoying Live Music from Bizz and Everyday People. Inflatables, face painting and balloon artists will be available to all guests, as well as booths from MTSU Athletics Corporate Sponsors, who will have giveaways for fans!

MTSU Athletics Ticket Staff, the BRAA and Marketing will also be available to answer questions and have giveaways of their own.

Football season ticket holders who renewed by March 15th can pick up their MTSU branded Pint Glass (one per account), while football season ticket holders who renewed by May 31st can pick up their 2023 Blackout T-shirt (one for every seat renewed).

MTSU Soccer vs. Belmont

Aug. 20 – 6 p.m.

Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium

Blue Raider fans are encouraged to stick around after Fan Day to support the Blue Raider Soccer program in their match against Belmont at 6 p.m. that evening! Admission to MTSU Soccer regular season home games is always free, and the Blue Raiders will be available for post-game autographs! Come support the Blue Raiders against another mid-state opponent, and Let’s Go Blue!