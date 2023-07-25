Top Rail Fence Expands its Tennessee Footprint with a New Location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, announced today that it has opened a new location in the Metropolitan Nashville area. The owners offer top-notch fencing and stylish designs for residential, commercial and agricultural properties.

Laura Wellon and Chip Wile are a brother-and-sister team who had long dreamed of owning a business together. After enlisting their spouses, Rob Wellon and Catherine Wile, they fulfilled that dream by opening Top Rail Fence Nashville this month.

“Chip and I share a passion for entrepreneurship,” Laura Wellon said. “In 2022, I started gathering some information about Top Rail Fence and told my brother I thought this would be a really great option for us. We have seven children between us, and our families are very close. We wanted to work together to build a legacy business for our families to enjoy.”

Wellon got her start right out of college working for her father’s financial services company and was savvy enough to purchase the business from him a few years ago. Top Rail Fence will be the third business she has owned and operated.

She also volunteers as a board member for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and has made Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Forbes America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors lists.

Wile currently serves as senior vice president and chief track properties officer for NASCAR, overseeing operations across 13 motorsports facilities. He is a board member for the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Volusia/Flagler Counties. He has received numerous industry honors including making SportsBusiness Journal’s “Forty Under 40” list in 2017.

Wellon and Wile say they are eager to bring value to the community as owners of Top Rail Fence Metro Nashville.

“Nashville is a fast-growing community, and it’s not just a trend,” Wellon said. “People move here because the city has a lot of economic advantages but end up staying because they enjoy the hospitality and all the events the city offers. It becomes home.”

General Manager Drew McNeil agreed and said he hopes to incorporate a sense of community into the fabric of Top Rail Fence Nashville’s business model.

“We want to provide the fencing that keeps people safe and looks nice on their property, but we’d also like to address needs in the community and give back where we can,” he said.

The Nashville location is the third Top Rail Fence franchise to open in Tennessee, joining established locations in Knoxville and Johnson City. Top Rail Fence is part of the growing family of home services franchises within HomeFront Brands.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence Nashville, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/nashville/.