Domino’s Adds New York Style Pizza

April 15, 2024 – Craving a delicious, new crust that is thin and cut into big, foldable slices? Domino’s Pizza the largest pizza company in the world, has you covered. Introducing New York Style Pizza: a pizza that is designed to be even more delicious, whether you hail from New York City or beyond.

Domino’s New York Style Pizza is made with fresh, never-frozen dough that is stretched thin, by hand. It is topped with a melty blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and provolone, and cut into six big, foldable slices.

“Domino’s prides itself on offering a variety of pizza crusts for all different tastes,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO. “Our pizza chefs created this new pizza crust to allow the deliciousness of our ingredients to shine through. It has the perfect balance of crust, sauce, cheese and toppings in every bite, making it the star of the show. New York Style Pizza may become our customers’ new favorite crust!”

Customers looking to try Domino’s New York Style Pizza can take advantage of the following deals:

Large three-topping New York Style Pizzas for $10.99 each

Mix & Match Deal: order any two or more menu items (including medium two-topping New York Style Pizzas) for $6.99 each

Domino’s Rewards members may also redeem 60 points for a free medium two-topping New York Style Pizza.

To locate the nearest Domino’s and place an order, visit dominos.com.

Source: Domino’s

