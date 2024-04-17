Saffire Resturant to Celebrate its Return to The Factory with Special Three-Course Dinner Event

Saffire is reopening at The Factory at Franklin after closing over six years ago. Although the restaurant isn’t expected to open until this fall, diners can get a sneak peek of its menu in May.

On Monday, May 13 from 6 – 8 p.m., Saffire Restaurant will celebrate its official return to The Factory at Franklin with a special three-course dinner at Liberty Hall featuring selections from the restaurant’s new menu. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase online through Eventbrite.

To toast the start of Tennessee Whiskey Week 2024, each course will include expertly paired whiskeys from Nashville Barrel Company, makers of award-winning small-batch rye and single-barrel bourbon whiskey. The evening will also feature a live performance by legendary soul singer and Nashville native Charles “Wigg” Walker.

Menu items will include:

– Ribbons of iceberg and romaine, crumbled blue cheese, spicy candied pecans, white peach vinaigrette, and crispy root vegetable shards

– Shrimp and grits with bbq beurre blanc

– Espresso-rubbed brisket with cippolini and cilantro pesto

– Grilled airline chicken breast with Nashville Barrel Company bourbon sauce

– Grilled broccolini with black garlic and saffron aioli

– Roasted fingerling potatoes with herbs and garlic butter

– Bourbon peach bites with cinnamon crumble and whipped cream