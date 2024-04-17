Nashville Brewskis Come Up Just Short, Fall to Omaha in Series Opener

NASHVILLE – April 16, 2024 – After erasing an early seven-run deficit, the Nashville Brewskis (7-9) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-5) 10-9 in the series opener at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night. Nashville had the tying run at third base in the ninth, but Will Klein (S, 2) struck out Brewer Hicklen to put the game away for the Storm Chasers.

Post-Game Notes

Tyler Black (1-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB, K) hit his first home run since September 17, 2023. Baseball’s No. 43 prospect (MLB Pipeline) extended his hitting streak to a season-long four games. His four RBI matched a career high (3 rd ), with the last four RBI performance coming on May 12, 2022 with High-A Wisconsin at Quad Cities.

), with the last four RBI performance coming on May 12, 2022 with High-A Wisconsin at Quad Cities. Nashville relievers allowed earned runs for the first time since April 7 vs. St. Paul, breaking a streak of six-consecutive games without allowing an earned run (19.2 IP). The Sounds still hold the lowest bullpen ERA (1.10), WHIP (0.95) and opponent batting average (.152) at the Triple-A level.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News