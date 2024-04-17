United Way of Rutherford, Cannon Counties Announce Chairs for Red, White, and Bayou

The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is gearing up for its annual signature fundraising event, Red, White, and Bayou. This year’s event will take place on May 3rd, 2024, at Saddle Woods Farm.

This year’s event is chaired by Tab and Layne Talbott, long-time supporters of the United Way Tab is a founding partner with Centerpoint Group Law Firm, and Layne is the principal at East Side Elementary in Shelbyville. The Talbotts are most passionate about the United Way’s local initiatives to support the community’s youngest members and have hosted an annual fundraiser for the local Imagination Library for several years.

“I truly believe there is no better place to give your time and money than the United Way. This organization has a lasting and direct impact on the community and we are thrilled to be a part of that and host this year’s Red, White, and Bayou,” shares Tab.

For nearly 70 years, the United Way has been the unifying force that brings together community leaders, organized labor, faith-based groups, corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government to positively change community conditions. When you support United Way through events such as Red, White, and Bayou, you join a network dedicated to building a better life and a stronger community, for everyone.

United Way’s Red, White, and Bayou is set for Friday, May 3, from 7 – 10 p.m. at Saddle Woods Farm. The VIP Reception, which is available to sponsors at the $500 level or higher, will begin at 6:00 p.m. Dinner, catered by Savor the Flavor – Murfreesboro (STF Catering), will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy beverages, a delicious, southern meal, and live music. The attire is casual. All in the community are welcome to attend.

Dinner tickets are available at $100 per person and can be purchased through the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties website. For more information, please visit www.yourlocaluw.org/ redwhiteandbayou.