The Smyrna Bulldogs come into week 6 of the season at 2-2 after an impressive showing against Green Hill last week. They played at home tonight against Antioch.

The Bulldogs would strike first and take an early 7-0 lead. Then in the blink of an eye, or so it felt, the Bulldogs had scored twice more and were up 20-0 after missing a PAT.

Smyrna would add another first quarter touchdown, they attempted a two-point conversion to try and get back the missed PAT. However, they would not be successful so the score remained 26-0.

In the second quarter, Smyrna would score again and this time kick the PAT to make it 33-0. Smyrna would recover an Antioch fumble and punch it in from 8 yards out to increase their lead to 40-0.

Just when you think the scoring was done, it wasn’t. Smyrna would score over 50 total points in the first half.

With a running clock in the second half, the Bulldogs would add another touchdown. Antioch would score a touchdown before the final buzzer to prevent a shutout.

The Bulldogs will head into next week with another win under their belt as they beat Antioch tonight. Smyrna is now 3-2 on the season.

