The Riverdale Warriors travel to face off against the Blackman Blaze in week 6 of the high school football season. It feels like in the blink of an eye we are already at the midway point of the season.

The Blaze host the Warriors after their comeback attempt last week against Warren County fell just a bit short dropping them to 1-4. Riverdale is on the road for the second straight week after beating Rockvale by forty points last week to improve to 4-1.

Riverdale would get the scoring started with an early first quarter touchdown to go up 7-0. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter. Riverdale would add to their lead in the second quarter by scoring a touchdown and going up 14-0.

Blackman would respond with a touchdown of their own to get on the scoreboard and make it a 14-7 game. That would be your score going into halftime.

In the second half, it was back and forth until the Warriors scored a touchdown late in the third quarter. They would go up 21-7. That would be the score at the end of the third.

Blackman would make things interesting as they would score a touchdown with just under ten minutes remaining.

Riverdale earned another hard fought victory tonight. They are riding a 5 game win streak and have not lost since their opening matchup against CPA. The Blaze on the other hand fall short again tonight and drop their third straight game to fall 1-5 on the year.

