Middle Tennessee Christian School hosted Cornersville in week 6 of the football season. MTCS entered play after beating Grace Baptist last week to get back to even at 2-2.

It was a slow start for both teams as just when everyone thought the first quarter would be scoreless, MTCS had a bad snap in their endzone. Cornersville would get a safety and take a 2-0 lead just before the second quarter.

Then in the second quarter Cornersville would score and convert a 2 point conversion to take a 10-0 lead. Cornersville would add a field goal before halftime to make it 13-0.

The third quarter would see a back and forth game. Neither team could pull apart. The fourth quarter looked to be much of the same as well. It looked like Cornersville would escape with a shutout.

However, MTCS would score late in the fourth quarter to make it 13-7 and give them a chance at a comeback.

However in the end, MTCS could not pull off the comeback.

MTCS fought tooth and nail to the end, but ultimately they came up just a bit short. They fall back under .500 tonight as they drop one against Cornersville.

