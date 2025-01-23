Detective Lt. Tony Hall Graduates from FBI National Academy

Detective Lt. Tony Hall of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was one of 257 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy in December.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

Hall said attending the FBI National Academy made him a more effective law enforcement leader by providing him with advanced training in leadership, communication and critical decision-making.

The program’s rigorous curriculum, taught by law enforcement experts, equipped him with the tools to address complex challenges, build stronger teams and foster collaboration across agencies within the community.

“Some of the most beneficial classes I attended at the National Academy, relevant to my current position within the Sheriff’s Office, included Executive Leadership in Response to Drug Crimes and Leadership and Advanced Investigative Strategies for Violent Crime,” Hall said.

Networking with other leaders from around the world broadened his perspective, enabling him to implement innovative strategies and improve overall community safety.

“This experience empowered me to lead with greater confidence, adaptability, and vision,” Hall said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson Philip Hydron from the Arkansas State Police in Forrest City, Ark., represented the graduating officers.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all the National Academy courses offered.

National Academy students from this session consisted of law enforcement officers from 27 countries, eight military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

A total of 55,797 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Va., the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email