Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fire at Crazy C’s Liquidation

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out at Crazy C’s Liquidation on W. College St. Wednesday night. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the warehouse-style building.

MFRD crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, with smoke visible for nearly an hour. Below freezing, frigid temperatures posed an additional risk to firefighters. Thanks to their swift response, the fire was extinguished without any injuries. The building was vacant at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

