Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Brick Painting Party
Saturday, January 25, 1pm – 4pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Come paint with others on Saturday, January 25! Bring any and all paint, permanent markers, brushes, etc that you are willing to share or to just use yourself. If you are talented or know someone who is, bring them along too!! It will be blast decorating the taproom! Bricks will be on sale that day as well!
2Burpees for Babies
Saturday, January 25, 10:30am
Burn Boot Camp – Murfreesboro, TN
1738 West Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to sweat for a great cause at Portico’s 6th Annual Burpees for Babies! This high-energy fitness event invites competitors of all levels! Participants will sign up to compete as an individual, completing as many burpees as possible in 7 minutes, or with a partner, completing as many burpees as possible in 14 minutes. Kids 12 & under can join the Kids’ Heat and complete as many burpees as possible in 5 minutes! The team with the most participants and/or burpees at the end of the event will win a prize! Learn more here
3New Binge Party
Saturday, January 25, 7pm – 9pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
New Binge is a fun power trio bringing the best in crowd favorite tunes! Pop, Rock, Country, even a little Hip Hop, R&B, and Funk! There’s something for everyone regardless of age or music preference. They do it and are doin’ it well! No tracks, just a LOT of multitasking with incredible musicianship magic! Join in on good times, food, drinks, laughs and extraordinary music!
4Resin Coaster Class at Re-Invintage Home
Sunday, January 26, 1:30pm – 3:30pm
Re-Invintage Home
3781 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN
You get a set of 4 beautiful, translucent one-of-a-kind coasters to use or give as a gift. Join Dawn Warren of Quirky Designs in this new resin pour class where she will guide you in choosing your dried botanicals, positioning them and pouring the resin and creating the gold edge on your coasters. All materials and supplies are included in this fun make-n-take class. Refreshments are provided – but you are welcome to bring your own adult beverage if you have a favorite. Learn more here
5Celebration of Nations
Saturday, January 25, 1pm – 3pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center
112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Join in on a global journey at the “Celebration of Nations,” where international acts come together for a family-friendly extravaganza! Enjoy music from around the world, featuring performances by The Good Bellows, African Yelli, Music City Trad, Pegah Kadivar, and members of the Irish School of Music.
