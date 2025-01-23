Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Burpees for Babies

Saturday, January 25, 10:30am

Burn Boot Camp – Murfreesboro, TN

1738 West Northfield Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready to sweat for a great cause at Portico’s 6th Annual Burpees for Babies! This high-energy fitness event invites competitors of all levels! Participants will sign up to compete as an individual, completing as many burpees as possible in 7 minutes, or with a partner, completing as many burpees as possible in 14 minutes. Kids 12 & under can join the Kids’ Heat and complete as many burpees as possible in 5 minutes! The team with the most participants and/or burpees at the end of the event will win a prize! Learn more here