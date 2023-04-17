Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through April 22, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of April 15-22, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.
Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting. (Now containing real almond extract)
Cotton Candy – A fluffy vanilla cookie covered in cotton candy cream cheese frosting, with a sprinkle of popping candy.
Peanut Butter Munch – A peanut butter cookie topped with a symphony of milk chocolate, Muddy Buddies™ pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Birthday Cake – A thick OREO cookie with OREO crumbs, covered in cake batter cream cheese frosting and topped with more OREO crumbs and rainbow sprinkles.
Caramel Shortbread – A buttery sugar cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.