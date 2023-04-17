New York Ticket Takes Mega Millions $483 Million Jackpot

The Mega Millions® jackpot has been won! A single ticket sold in New York matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 22, to win the big prize of $483 million ($256.9 million cash). It’s by far the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the month of April since the game began in 2002, and is the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The final jackpot amount is higher than the estimate and is based on actual sales.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Massachusetts on January 31. That win capped an incredible January in which the jackpot was won a record four times in a single month, including one in New York ($20 million on January 17). See the complete list of all Mega Millions jackpot winners.

There were other big winners in the April 14 drawing. Two tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize; they were sold in Illinois and Massachusetts. And for matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 21 tickets across the country have a third-tier win. Four of those are worth $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X on Friday night; the other 17 win the standard $10,000 prize.

For this jackpot run that lasted more than 10 weeks, there were almost 14.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels. They included 22 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 15 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, April 18, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($10.6 million cash).