Country artist and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Toby Keith shared, in a social media post, he is battling stomach cancer.

Keith stated, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

After sharing his diagnosis, several country artists commented with well wishes.

Jason Aldean shared, “Damn bro. Hate ur dealing with that, but if anybody can kick Cancer’s ass, it’s you. Prayin for ya big man.”

“Love you @tobykeith we’re all devastated to know you’re going through that and praying for you, sending love your way,” shared Jamie O’Neal.

Raelynn shared, ”Praying for a full healing in your body!!”

It appears on Keith’s website all tour dates for 2022 are canceled as no upcoming shows appear.

Toby Keith released his first self-titled album in 1993 with hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and “Wish I Didn’t Know Now,” and more. In 2020, Keith release Peso in my Pocket, the single “Old School” hit 25 on the Billboard chart.