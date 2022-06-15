Attention fans of “Yellowstone” – country artist Lainey Wilson will appear on Season 5 of the show.

In a social media post, Wilson shared, “see y’all on season 5 of @yellowstone” with a photo of her walking with the barn on the Dutton ranch that shows the big “Y.”

What is uncertain is how many episodes Wilson will appear in and what role she will play. However, since season 3, Yellowstone has featured three of her songs – “Straight Up Sideways,” “Small Town, Girl”, and “Workin Overtime.”

“Yellowstone” announced it will return on Sunday, November 7th on Paramount Network. For those unfamiliar with the show, “Yellowstone” is the story of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Lainey Wilson is a Louisiana native who recently won ACM New Female Artist of the Year 2022. She recently performed at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2022.