Mr. Donald O’Neal “Neal” Pendergrast passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, he was 87 years old.

He was a native of Shelbyville TN but has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He retired from the Tennessee Farmers Co-Op and was a member of the Smyrna Holiness Church where he was an Elder.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Grady “Doc” and Jewell “Goldie” Pendergrast, sons, Donald and Larry Pendergrast, brothers, Ray, Glenn, and Vernon Pendergrast and sister, Yvonne Pendergrast Sanford.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Alice Pendergrast, sons, Dwayne (Cathy) Pendergrast and Darin (Cheri) Pendergrast, daughter, Diane (Grigg) Davenport, brother, Jay (Betty) Pendergrast, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A service for Neal will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Pastor Pat Coffey and Pastor Royce Cornelison officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. P

lease leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/