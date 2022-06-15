Mr. Walter Thomas Pearcy passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, he was 84 years old.

He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. He retired from TDOT as an engineer. He served in the U.S. National Guard and was a member of the Dunaways Chapel United Methodist Church.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Carrol June Pearcy, parents, Winford and Lillian Pearcy, and sister, Frances Shipp. He is survived by his son, Carson Pearcy, daughter, Lisa Mattern, brothers, Buddy and Billy Pearcy, sisters, Betty Jean Bell, Kathy Arnold, and Patsy Patton, four grandchildren, Steven Henry, Lilly Pearcy, Erica (Joseph) Tibbs, and Jessie Henry and three great-grandchildren, Raygan Henry, Jakub Tibbs and Vincent Pearcy.

A service will be held for Tommy at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

