Mr. Carl Odell Huddleston passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his residence, he was 71 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, and spending time with family.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Huddleston. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Huddleston, and daughters, Daisy (Eddie) Jones, Penny Huddleston, and Carol (Hollis) Brewer Jr.; brother, Bobby Huddleston, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/