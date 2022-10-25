Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this November 2022 including the return of the Max Original series THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, Love Lizzo, The Big Brunch, Titans, and new holiday films.
November 1
- !Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)
- (500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)
- 50 First Dates, 2004
- Accepted, 2006 (HBO)
- Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)
- American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978
- Arthur Christmas, 2011
- The Automat, 2021
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)
- The Big Shave, 1967
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Caddyshack, 1980
- A Christmas Dream, 1984
- City Hall, 1996 (HBO)
- Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)
- Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)
- Equals, 2015 (HBO)
- Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)
- A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
- Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)
- It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974
- Italianamerican, 1974
- Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)
- Legion, 2020 (HBO)
- Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)
- Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)
- Loser, 2000 (HBO)
- The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)
- A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)
- Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)
- Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)
- Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)
- My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
- The Next Karate Kid, 1994
- Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)
- Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)
- Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)
- A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)
- Prom Night, 2008
- Race, 2016 (HBO)
- Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)
- Richard III, 1995 (HBO)
- Se7en, 1995
- See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)
- Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)
- Slice, 2018 (HBO)
- Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)
- Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)
- Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)
- Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)
- Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)
- Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)
- Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)
- Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992
- While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)
- Yentl, 1983 (HBO)
November 3
- Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere
- My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
- Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere
- Titans, Max Original Season 4
November 4
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7
November 5
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B
November 8
- Batwheels Season 1C
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4D
- Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)
November 9
- All Rise, Season 3A
- Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)
November 10
- HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)
- The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere
November 11
- The Craftsman, Season 2
- Entre Nos: The Winners 3
- For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)
November 13
- Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017
- Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
November 16
- Entourage, 2015 (HBO)
- Master of Light (HBO Documentary)
November 17
- A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022
- Muxes, Max Original Premiere
- Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere
- The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 18
- Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)
- Food Affair with Mark Wiens., Max Original Premiere
November 19
- 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)
November 20
- King Tweety, 2022
November 21
- Ben Is Back
November 23
- Shaq (HBO)
November 24
- A Christmas Mystery, 2022
- Holiday Harmony, 2022
- Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere
November 25
- We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
November 29
- My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)
- Piano Y Mujer 2
TITLES LEAVING IN NOVEMBER
November 2
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
November 8
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)
November 11
- Dunkirk, 2017
November 13
- Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)
November 16
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
November 25
- Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)
- Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
November 27
- Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
November 30
- 42, 2013
- 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- 21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
- All the Pretty Horses, 2000
- Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)
- The Aviator, 2004
- The Bank Job, 2008
- Being There, 1979
- Black Dynamite, 2009
- Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
- Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Chain Lightning, 1950
- Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
- Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
- Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)
- Domino, 2005 (HBO)
- Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)
- Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
- Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977
- Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
- Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
- Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
- Friday the 13th, 1980
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
- Gaslight, 1944
- Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)
- Godzilla, 1998
- Gypsy, 1963
- Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
- He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009
- How to Survive a Plague, 2012
- It’s Always Fair Weather, 1955
- Ivanhoe, 1952
- Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
- Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
- La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)
- Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
- Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
- Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)
- My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
- News Of The World, 2020
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
- A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
- Objective, Burma!, 1945
- Out of the Past, 1947
- Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
- Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
- R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
- Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
- Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
- Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)
- Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
- Selena, 1997
- The Singing Nun, 1966
- Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
- A Star is Born, 1954
- Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
- Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
- The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
- The Happening, 2008 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
- The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
- The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
- The Night House, 2020 (HBO)
- The Truman Show, 1998
- Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)
- “The Two Jakes”, 1990 (HBO)
- Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- W., 2008 (HBO)
- Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- What Bitch? 2020
- Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)
- XXX, 2002
- XXX: State of the Union, 2005
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990