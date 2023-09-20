Coming to Disney Plus October 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in October 2023.

October 1

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

October 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

October 3

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale – Episode 8

October 4

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

October 5

Loki (Season 2) – Premiere – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 6

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

October 10

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 11

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

4EVER – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

October 12

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 2 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 13

Goosebumps – Premiere – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

October 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

October 19

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 3 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

Goosebumps – Episode 6

Tuesday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 25

Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming



October 26

Loki (Season 2) – Episode 4 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere

Goosebumps – Episode 7

October 31