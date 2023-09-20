Coming to Disney Plus October 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in October 2023.

October 1

  • Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)

October 2

  • Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

October 3

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale – Episode 8

October 4

  • Haunted Mansion
  • Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
  • SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
  • The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

October 5

  • Loki (Season 2) – Premiere – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 6

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Camping Out
  • Chips Ahoy
  • Fiddling Around
  • Inferior Decorator
  • Old MacDonald Duck
  • When the Cat’s Away
  • Wyken, Blyken and Nod

October 10

  • Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 11

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
  • Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
  • The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
  • Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)
  • 4EVER – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

October 12

  • Loki (Season 2) – Episode 2 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 13

  • Goosebumps – Premiere – Episodes 1-5 Streaming

October 17

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 18

  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

October 19

  • Loki (Season 2) – Episode 3 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 20

  • Werewolf by Night in Color
  • Goosebumps – Episode 6
  • Tuesday, October 24
  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

October 25

  • Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
  • Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
  • Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming

October 26

  • Loki (Season 2) – Episode 4 – Available at 6:00pm PT

October 27

  • Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
  • LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
  • Goosebumps – Episode 7

October 31

  • Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)

