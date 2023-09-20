Coming to Disney Plus October 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in October 2023.
October 1
- Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30am ET)
October 2
- Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
October 3
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 2 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Finale – Episode 8
October 4
- Haunted Mansion
- Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)
October 5
- Loki (Season 2) – Premiere – Available at 6:00pm PT
October 6
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Camping Out
- Chips Ahoy
- Fiddling Around
- Inferior Decorator
- Old MacDonald Duck
- When the Cat’s Away
- Wyken, Blyken and Nod
October 10
- Dancing With the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 3 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 11
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)
- The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)
- Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)
- 4EVER – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
October 12
- Loki (Season 2) – Episode 2 – Available at 6:00pm PT
October 13
- Goosebumps – Premiere – Episodes 1-5 Streaming
October 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 4 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 18
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
October 19
- Loki (Season 2) – Episode 3 – Available at 6:00pm PT
October 20
- Werewolf by Night in Color
- Goosebumps – Episode 6
- Tuesday, October 24
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 5 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)
October 25
- Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)
- Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)
- Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari – All Episodes Streaming
October 26
- Loki (Season 2) – Episode 4 – Available at 6:00pm PT
October 27
- Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red – Premiere
- Goosebumps – Episode 7
October 31
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – Episode 6 – (Live 5:00-7:31pm PT)