Coming to Disney Plus March 2024

Coming to Disney+ this March 2024
March 1
- Morbius
March 5
- Queens – All Episodes Streaming
March 6
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 305 “The Return”
March 8
- Cinderella (2015)
March 9
- NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
March 13
- Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 306 “Infiltration” and Episode 307 “Extraction”
March 15
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) – Premiere
March 19
- Photographer – All Episodes Streaming
March 20
- Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
- Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
- X-Men ’97 – Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
March 27
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
- Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
- X-Men ’97 – New Episode
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 “The Harbinger”
March 29
- Madu – Premiere
- Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)