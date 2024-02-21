Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar Announces Grand Opening

Garth Brooks’ and Trisha Yearwood’s four-floor, 54,715-square-foot honky-tonk Friends In Low Places will host its grand opening celebration on March 7.

Situated at 411 Broadway in the heart of Nashville’s famed Neon Neighborhood, the entertainment complex is the largest honky-tonk on the strip. The highly-themed Friends In Low Places even includes a police substation developed in partnership with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who come to this town and receive its many blessings, don’t you owe something to Nashville?” Garth said. “Garth Brooks owes a lot to Music City.”

The March 7 grand opening builds on Garth’s Amazon Music Live Concert on Black Friday 2023 which attracted millions of worldwide viewers.

The bar’s initial opening only encompassed the first two floors. But on March 7, guests will be able to enjoy every floor. Each level – and even the staircase that connects them – has a distinct feel and theme that blends tradition and innovation.

The first two floors pay tribute to classic honky-tonks with advanced audio-visual technology and a one-of-a-kind expansive performance stage. The first floor boasts massive, customizable viewing screens and two bars. The second floor includes two additional bars and more space overlooking the first-floor action.

The same team who toured the world with Garth installed the stage and screens at FILP, offering the largest LED screens on Broadway and the latest in sound and lighting technology.

The custom-built stage is retractable and includes the Circle G emblem from the Central Park stage, where Garth famously performed to a record-breaking audience of over a million people.

The third floor includes intimate private event spaces inspired by Garth and Trisha’s home complete with double-sided fireplace and cozy patio.

And the rooftop bar is appropriately called The Oasis. The open-air space boasts two full bars and retractable garage doors to protect patrons from the weather. It is the largest rooftop in the Neon Neighborhood. Lush 10-foot palm trees complete the beachy theme, transforming the space into a true neon oasis.

FILP has offered an abbreviated menu including a few dishes that are “Garth’s Favorites” since November. However, as of the March 7 grand opening, Friends In Low Places will feature an array of menu items Garth loves inspired by “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” and her best-selling cookbooks.

“I can’t imagine there being a Garth honky-tonk without Trisha Food!” Trisha said. “I’m honored to get to be a part of something so exciting and so big and to work alongside the love of my life doing it. The whole team at Friends In Low Places is incredible!”

Trisha will offer familiar comfort foods and new, mouth-watering favorites. For those who want more than the honky-tonk experience, they can choose from Mama’s Meatloaf or Fried Chicken with white gravy and a choice of three sides, all recipes from Trisha’s family’s kitchen.

The honky-tonk’s food menu is planned to be available from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week. Friends In Low Places plans to be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.