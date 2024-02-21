De\'Rail Sims Named Tennessee Running Backs Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – De’Rail Sims, who guided top 25 rushing units in each of the last three seasons at Louisville and then Cincinnati, has been named Tennessee’s new running backs coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome De’Rail, his wife Lauren and his daughters Amayah and Alivia into the Tennessee football family,” Heupel said. “De’Rail is an exceptionally bright coach with a track record of developing outstanding running back rooms and building relationships with his players. Our run game has been vital to who we are as a program, and I expect him to make a seamless transition in helping us continue that success. De’Rail also has the experience and knowledge of our recruiting footprint surrounding Tennessee. We look forward to him making an impact in our recruiting efforts.”

Sims has coached running backs for over a decade with successful tenures at Cincinnati (2023), Louisville (2021-22), East Carolina (2019-20), James Madison (2016-18) and Western Carolina (2013-15).

