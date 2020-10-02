The LaVergne Wolverines are on the road in week 7 to take on Overton. The Wolverines come into play tonight after beating Stewart’s Creek last week to go 4-2 on the year.

LaVergne would open the scoring up with a two touchdowns in the first quarter, however they would miss one point after attempt making it a 13-0 lead.

Then, in the second quarter Overton would make things interesting as they would score twice. They would have one extra point blocked making their total points scored in the second quarter 13. The Wolverines added a touchdown though to keep the lead and head into half with the score 20-13.

Out of halftime, Overton would score to make the game close at 20-19. LaVergne would then add two second half touchdowns. They would miss an extra point though to only add 13 points making it 33-19.

Overton would make things more interesting with another touchdown of their own to make it 33-26. Overton fought hard, but just could not quite pull off the comeback.

LaVergne adds another one in the win column tonight as they beat Overton. They move to 5-2 on the year.

