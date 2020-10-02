The Smyrna Bulldogs are once again on the road in week 7 to take on Cane Ridge. Smyrna enters play at 3-2 after a second consecutive 50-point offensive explosion against Antioch last week.

Smyrna would score first on a short run to go up 6-0. Cane Ridge would tie it up not long after at 6-6.

The Bulldogs would drive the field again and score for a second time on a short run to retake the lead 13-6. That would be the score at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Cane Ridge would score again on a long run. However, the Bulldogs would force a missed extra point and they would remain on top at 13-12. They would take that lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Bulldogs would add a touchdown to go up 20-12. The third quarter would be back and forth, but ultimately the score would be 20-12 heading into the fourth.

Smyrna would score first to go up 27-12 in the fourth off a long run. Smyrna had the lead in the fourth, but the game was far from over. Cane Ridge would score a touchdown, but miss their third extra point of the night making it 27-18.

Then with two minutes left, Cane Ridge would score another fourth quarter touchdown. Yet again though the PAT would fail. Cane Ridge would get the ball back before the end of this one.

Cane Ridge had the ball with a chance to win the game, but threw an interception as time expired and the Bulldogs held on to win.

Smyrna earns their third straight victory in as many weeks. They beat Cane Ridge tonight to move to 4-2 on the year.

