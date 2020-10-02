The Siegel Stars travel to take on inter-county rival Riverdale in week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. The Warriors are on a 5 game win streak as they have not lost since their week 1 matchup with CPA.

The Stars are seeking their first win of the season as they are 0-6 after their comeback was unsuccessful last week against Warran County,

The first quarter would be scoreless as both teams were feeling each other out. Then in the second quarter Riverdale would strike first with a touchdown to go up 7-0. That would be all the scoring in the first half.

In the second half, the Warriors would score a rushing touchdown to get a 14 point lead. Later in the quarter, Riverdale would get another touchdown to increase their lead to 21-0.

The Warriors would add one more late game touchdown to get a 28 point lead.

The Warriors handled business like any other night against Siegel tonight. They increase their win streak to 6 games, making them 6-1 on the season. Siegel falls again tonight and will have to look towards next week to get their first win on the year.

