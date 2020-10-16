The Stewart’s Creek Red Hawks host the Lebanon Blue Devils tonight in a week 9 matchup. Stewart’s Creek is riding a three game win streak as they demolished Antioch last week 51-0.

The Blue Devils came out swinging as they score on their opening possession to go up 7-0. Stewart’s Creek would add a field goal in the second quarter to make it 14-3.

Then late in the second quarter, both teams would trade touchdowns to make it 14-10. That would be the score heading into the half.

To start the second half, Stewart’s Creek would get the ball first. They would be unable to score on their opening possession. The third quarter was back and forth until three minutes were left in the third. That was when the Blue Devils would add another touchdown to go up 21-10.

Stewart’s Creek would take their time and score a touchdown with just over 9 minutes left in the game. They would go for two, but be unsuccessful making it 21-16.

Lebanon would take all momentum out of Stewart’s Creek by scoring on the next possession on a long run to make it 28-16. The Red Hawks made things interesting as they scored again to make it 28-23 with some time remaining.

Lebanon would hold on for the victory as they ran out the clock.

The Red Hawks just could not pull out the win tonight. They fall to the Blue Devils tonight and fall to 5-4 on the year.

