The Siegel Stars on the road again for their last away game of the 2020 season. They travel to take on Cookeville. Last week, the Stars were shut out against Riverdale and they fell to 0-7.

The first quarter would be held scoreless as both teams were feeling each other out. Then in the second quarter, Cookeville would score first, but their PAT would get blocked making it 6-0.

Siegel could not get on the scoreboard though, and Cookeville would add a late first half field goal to go up 9-0.

Then early in the third quarter, Cookeville would add to their lead with a touchdown to g up 16-0. That is how the game would end. The Stars were shut out for the second straight game.

The Stars just can’t catch a break. They fall tonight to Cookeville and fall to 0-8. They have two more home games to get their first win on the year.

