Christmas 4 Kids at the Ryman to Feature Chapel Hart, Shenandoah & More

Christmas 4 Kids (C4K) revealed the lineup for its 2023 benefit concert, set for Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. This year’s big show will feature performances by Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Chapel Hart, HunterGirl and Mikayla Lane.

“Christmas 4 Kids is celebrating our 41st year of making Christmas special for kids in Middle Tennessee,” says C4K President Linda O’Connell. “We’ve got adult volunteers who shopped with us as children. They remember how special it was for them as children and want to pass it forward! This year we plan to shop with 480 kids, ages 6 to 13, and we couldn’t do it without these wonderfully talented musicians who come together to help us continue year after year.”

In addition to headlining this year’s concert, Shenandoah will host the show. The group’s frontman, Marty Raybon, couldn’t be more thrilled to lend a helping hand to a cause near and dear to his heart. “Christmas is such an exciting time for children,” he explains. “Whether it’s in need of essentials or the wants of a toy or two. Having the opportunity to host Christmas 4 Kids this year is truly a wonderful feeling knowing we have a small part to play in the most wonderful time of the year.”

Tickets are $50.00 and $30.00 and are available for purchase now via ryman.com. All proceeds generated from the concert go to the Christmas 4 Kids organization.

About Christmas 4 Kids

Christmas 4 Kids is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence for 40 years. Each year, the organization provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree. The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet & Greet event, are used to give over 400 children from many different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand new winter coat, and $175.00 to spend however they choose.