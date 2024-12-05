Celebrate the Holidays with Krystalmas

Guests are invited to join Club Krystal for festive perks and special updates. To experience the joy of ‘Krystalmas’ savings, simply add your favorite items to your cart via the ‘Krystalmas’ tab and let the holiday cheer begin.

Celebrate Krystalmas with a month of unbeatable daily deals for app users. Daily deals include:

Savings Sunday – FREE slider options with a $10 purchase

Munchie Monday – $4 Chili Cheese Fries, 2 for $3 Chili Cheese Pups or a $7.99 Classic or Spicy Patty Melt Combo

Treat Yourself Tuesday – FREE 10ct Glaze Bombs with Cheese Sackful purchase, FREE Apple Turnover with Patty Melt Combo purchase or FREE 4ct Glaze Bombs with any Combo purchase

Wake-Up Wednesday – $5 Sunriser Combo, 2 for $5 Breakfast Biscuits or $3 Scramblers

Thirsty Thursday – $2 Large Dr. Pepper with any purchase, FREE soft drink upsize or BOGO Soft Drinks (excluding Roadie)

Fry-day – FREE Large Fry after 8 p.m.

Sackful Saturday – $12 Original Sackful and $15 Cheese Sackful or FREE Chili Cheese Fries with Steamer Pack Purchase

WHEN: Dec. 1 – 31, 2024

WHERE: Exclusively through the Krystal app

Source: Krystal

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email