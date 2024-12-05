Nashville Ballet Announces Final Details for Nashville’s Nutcracker

Nashville Ballet has announced the talented principal cast of company dancers that will lead the beloved holiday classic, Paul Vasterling’s Nashville’s Nutcracker, returning to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall starting this weekend, Friday, December 6 through Thursday, December 26, 2024. These Nashville Ballet Company Dancers will play various principal roles throughout this spectacular, unique-to-Nashville production.

Nashville’s Nutcracker Principal Dancers (in alphabetical order):

Celeste Borman as Dew Drop Fairy

Kennedy Brown as Snow Queen and Dew Drop Fairy

Michael Burfield as Nutcracker Prince

Jamie Kopit as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen

James Lankford as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Garritt McCabe as Sugar Plum Cavalier, Snow King, and Nutcracker Prince

Claudia Monja as Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen

Sarah Pierce as Sugar Plum Fairy and Dew Drop Fairy

Imani Sailers as Dew Drop Fairy

Nicolas Scheuer as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Brett Sjoblom as Sugar Plum Cavalier and Snow King

Collette Tilinski as Sugar Plum and Snow Queen

Nashville’s Nutcracker will not only showcase the incredible cast of company dancers and members of NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official second company but also over 160 local community youth and School of Nashville Ballet students, along with a special guest appearance by the Tennessee Titans mascot, T-Rac during select performances.

“Nashville’s Nutcracker is a wonderful time of year where we have the unique opportunity for our artists and students to join local youth to showcase their incredible talent as we celebrate the magic of the holidays through dance,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO. “Our production of the Nutcracker is like no other as we feature unique attributes that make Music City special. We are thrilled to continue this holiday tradition that so many in our community have come to cherish.”

This cherished holiday production is an experience specifically designed for the entire family. Families with children are encouraged to arrive up to 40 minutes early to participate in pre-performance story times hosted by Nashville Ballet teaching artists, special meet and greets with your favorite Nutcracker characters, take photos in the commemorative photo booth, and shop exclusive merchandise and gifts featuring Nashville’s Nutcracker dolls and ornaments. See 2024 production and cast notes here..

This must-see holiday tradition is set to the beloved musical score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed live by The Nashville Symphony under Music Director and Principal Conductor Ming Luke with Guest Conductor Daniel Cho joining Dec. 23-26. The exquisite production will feature scenery designed by Shigeru Yaji, costumes and additional scenery by renowned production designer Campbell Baird, and lighting designs created by Scott Leathers.

Audiences have come to love that Nashville’s Nutcracker weaves Music City’s rich history into the classic children’s story of Clara Stahlbaum, the brave Nutcracker Prince, and the magical kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Inspired by the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exposition, the production showcases the unique history and cultural innovation of Music City with scenes set in Nashville landmarks such as Shelby Bottoms, Centennial Park, and the Belle Meade Mansion. The whimsical story follows Clara and her Uncle Drosselmeyer as they explore the Exposition, where they experience inventions from across the globe and are introduced to the Nutcracker for the first time, before embarking on a magical adventure.

Tickets are still available for the entire family to experience the joy and wonder of this reimagined classic tale that captures Nashville’s heart and spirit. Be a holiday hero and get your tickets now as it’s expected to sell out. Single tickets start at just $53. For more information on Nashville’s Nutcracker or to purchase tickets, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

