Carrie Underwood to Celebrate 15 Years as an Opry Member with Two Special Shows

Carrie Underwood will celebrate her 15th Anniversary as a proud Grand Ole Opry member with a two-show performance at the Opry Saturday, May 13. She made her Grand Ole Opry performance debut on June 10, 2005, just two weeks after winning American Idol. Underwood’s love for the Opry started as a child as she grew up watching and listening to the show, dreaming of one day performing there and even becoming a member herself. The multi-GRAMMY®/CMA/ACM award winner was officially inducted into the Opry family on May 8, 2008 by fellow Oklahoman, Opry member Garth Brooks.

Underwood recently completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR and will return to her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency in June.

Other artists set to appear on the show to celebrate Underwood include Deana Carter, Michael Ray and more. Tickets are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

Fans not able to attend in person can TUNE IN for a one-hour portion of the night’s first show that will air live at 9/8 pm CT and will re-air at 12/11pm CT, as Opry Live on Circle Television. The show will livestream via Circle’s social channels and be heard on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel 59. The shows will air in their entirety on WSM Radio and opry.com/wsmonline.com.