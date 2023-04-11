Homestead Festival Held at Rory Feek’s Farm Offering Special Ticket Deal

The second annual Homestead Festival will be held June 2 & 3 in Columbia on Rory Feek’s farm.

Now until April 21st you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer. With your purchase, you will be able to attend the event for both days.

Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, from Rory Feek, Collin Raye, Craig Campbell, and Paul Overstreet, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Jill Winger, and many others.

Buy tickets here.