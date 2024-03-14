Carrabba’s Italian Grill Debuts Flavorful Sandwich Combos on New Menu

(March 13, 2024) – Carrabba’s Italian Grill wants you to love lunch again… and again. Lunch at Carrabba’s now includes our new bistro sandwiches combos menu filled with innovative takes on classic Italian favorites. From Steak Marsala to Bruschette Chicken, customers have their choice of six satisfying combos served Monday through Friday from 11am-3pm.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new lineup of Italian sandwiches to meet the needs of guests on the go,” said Pat Hafner, President of Carrabba’s Italian Grill. “Our Italian sandwiches combine our authentic flavors people have grown to love with convenience, allowing them to enjoy a satisfying meal and get back to their busy day within the hour.”

The Carrabba’s bistro menu features hearty sandwiches with authentic Italian flavors, crafted using high-quality ingredients. Combos start at $13.99 and include a sandwich and a side. Bistro sandwich options are:

Italian: Thinly sliced salami, prosciutto ham, mortadella and mozzarella topped with sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli and Italian dressing on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)

Bruschette Chicken: Seasoned wood-grilled chicken topped with roasted tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Served cold.)

Caprese: Sliced tomatoes, burrata cheese and pesto on toasted focaccia bread. (Vegetarian option, served cold.)

Steak Marsala: Sliced sirloin and mozzarella cheese topped with Lombardo Marsala Sauce and mushrooms on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Chicken Parmesan: Tossed in Mama Mandola's breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with pomodoro sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses on toasted focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Meatball Sandwich: Meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and grated romano on toasted garlic butter focaccia bread. (Served warm.)

Guests can also enjoy endless soup, salad, and bread for $9.99 in addition to other lunchtime favorites.

Carrabba’s lunch specials are available for dine in or to go. For more information, to view the lunch menu or to place an order, visit www.carrabbas.com.

Source: Bloomin’ Brands

