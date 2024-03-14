Top 5 Stories From March 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 14, 2024.

1CMA Fest Lineup is Released- See Where Your Favorite Artists Perform

photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Today, the Country Music Association announced the initial lineup for the 51st CMA Fest in downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, 2024. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Six Escape Murfreesboro House Fire

MFRD firefighters quickly doused a fire at a home in the 1900 block of Bradyville Pike Thursday morning. Read more

4House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok

photo from Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

On Wednesday, the House voted to pass legislation that might ban TikTok in the U.S. reports. Read more

5MTSU Engineering Students Receive $1M Dexcom, Automation Nth Equipment Donation

Middle Tennessee State University students Jason Huffman, left, of Powder Springs, Ga., Lily Hardin of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Wetter of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jackson Clemons of Knoxville, Tenn., inspect the new robotics equipment given to the Engineering Technology Department by Dexcom during the fall 2023 semester. Fellow partner Automation Nth joined in with an additional commitment in the former of equipment and services to upgrade the units. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
Middle Tennessee State University Engineering Technology students can’t wait for their new Applied Engineering Building to open next year and they’re equally excited about more than $1 million in equipment that may be available to them starting this fall. Read more

