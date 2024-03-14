Top 5 Stories From March 14, 2024

Middle Tennessee State University students Jason Huffman, left, of Powder Springs, Ga., Lily Hardin of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Wetter of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jackson Clemons of Knoxville, Tenn., inspect the new robotics equipment given to the Engineering Technology Department by Dexcom during the fall 2023 semester. Fellow partner Automation Nth joined in with an additional commitment in the former of equipment and services to upgrade the units. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)