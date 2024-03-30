Brentwood Middle Online Surplus Auction Opens April 2

March 26, 2024 – Williamson County Schools will conduct an online surplus auction starting April 2 at 9 a.m.

The auction will consist of surplus furniture and school equipment from the old Brentwood Middle campus. Those interested in participating should visit the Gary Realty & Auction website for complete details and registration information. Bidders will need to register with the auctioneer in order to place a bid.

Online bidding will begin Tuesday, April 2, at 9 a.m. and end Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m. All items must be picked up from the campus on April 27-28 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Source: WCS

