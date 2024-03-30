Twelve Thirty Club is Launching Rooftop Recovery on Sundays

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, announced the coming launch of Rooftop Recovery, a recurring Sunday event happening all spring and summer at its Rooftop Bar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rooftop Recovery will offer a delectable, updated brunch menu and health-forward specialty cocktails perfect for rebounding from Saturday night, including a Cucumber Cleanse, Summer Berry Mule, Smashed Watermelon & Yuzu, and Kombucha Margarita.

Recovery is the theme, and the rooftop will offer an assortment of wellness offerings to ensure guests do Sunday Funday the right way and kick off the week with the right vibes and best vitamins.

Rooftop Recovery will be held every Sunday, weather permitting, kicking off April 7. On its first day, April 7, a lively launch party will be themed “I Woke Up This Way”. The special event will include DJ Sammy Arriaga from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and DJ Hish featuring a live saxophonist from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The launch will feature a Hibiscus Lo Siento Margarita as well as the specialty above Rooftop Recovery cocktails.

Tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit thetwelvethirtyclub.com/rooftop/.