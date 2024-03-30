Cirque du Soleil ‘Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music’ Comes to Nashville This Summer

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. This dynamic theatrical production pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music. Charting the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to country recognition, Songblazers promises an unforgettable experience for audiences.

The show will have a seven-city tour kicking off in Nashville at TPAC on July 2 – July 28th.

Pre-sale tickets are available today. General on-sale starts on March 28.

In an exciting addition, Cirque du Soleil proudly announces its collaboration with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show Songblazers, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy, CARNIVAL HEART, is inspired by a personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Williams wrote the spellbinding new song with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

“The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil,” says Williams. “Where I come from, most people don’t get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque’s.”

Pre-save Williams’ “Carnival Heart (from Cirque du Soleil Songblazers)” here.

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists. Audiences are invited to witness breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and displays of extraordinary strength. As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.

Here is the creative team for this new theatrical creation, Cirque du Soleil’s first ever country music-themed show.

Daniel Ross – Director of Creation

Amy Tinkham – Show Director & Writer

Wayne Wilson – Associate Show Director & Comedic Content Designer

Bruce Rodgers – Set Designer

Nicholas Mahon – Props and Puppets Designer

Zerina Rosette Akers – Costumes Designer

Vanessa Ashley – Make-up Designer

Abigail Rosen Holmes – Lighting Designer

Gareth Owen – Sound Designer

Germain Guillemot – Acrobatic Performance Designer

Danny Zen – Acrobatic Equipment Designer

Melissa Colello – Acrobatic Choreographer

Seth Roberts – Music Arranger & Producer

TICKET INFORMATION

Premiering at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC) in Nashville in July 2024, tickets for this new show are now available for purchase. Cirque Club membership offers exclusive benefits such as early ticket access and behind-the-scenes insights. For more information and to secure your seats, visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com/songblazers.