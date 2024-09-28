Bowl Painting for Habitat for Humanity Cookin’ to Build

A few years after Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity started Cookin’ to Build, I painted a bowl for the fundraiser and wrote an article for “VIP Magazine” about the history of the painted bowls and how they had become collector’s items. There is something about these bowls that is just perfect for soup and cereal. Bowl painting for this year’s event began at Color Me Mine on August 1, 2024 and it will continue through October 15. Cookin’ to Build will take place on Murfreesboro’s city square on Saturday, November 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

I fell in love with these special bowls about eight years ago, when I stayed at a friend’s house when mine was being remodeled. Her collection of the bowls became a favorite for my breakfast yogurt, fruit and granola. I went looking for a similar bowl in multiple stores and never found anything quite as perfect.

Maybe it is the bowl’s perfection that has made painting one for Cookin’ to Build a tradition for a number of local businesses, church groups, families, and community groups. Color Me Mine is happy to set up a special space for a group to come and paint bowls for the event if notified in advance. They can be contacted at (615) 893-5556.

Those who will be painting a bowl alone or with one or two other people can simply go to Color Me Mine at The Avenue in Murfreesboro, located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1520, buy a bowl to paint and a Cookin’ To Build ticket. It all costs $30. After painting a bowl, it is left at Color Me Mine to be glazed and fired. The completed bowl will be available for pick up at the event in November. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy ALL THEY CAN EAT chili, soup, stew and gumbo, plus desserts and drinks, provided by local businesses, churches, civic groups and community organizations.

For the last several years, the three Rutherford County Rotary Clubs have been having a good-natured rivalry as to which is the best maker of soup or chili, although none of them have ever won the overall contest. Other businesses and organizations have similar competitive spirits. Those who attend will be asked to vote for their favorites, only one of which will receive the Golden Bowl Award. Previous winners include Site Hawk, Dani Amendola, The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, MidSouth Bank, Oakland Middle School and Hammer Down for Habitat.

Each booth is decorated for the season, and they go out of their way to create standout treats — including everything from vegan meatless stew to sweet potato soup — as well as always favorites like potato soup and many variations on chili.

Weather has been all over the place – from chilly, cold and rainy to sunny and warm with crystal blue skies, puffy white clouds and mild breezes. Whatever the temperature, crowds rarely seem daunted. They come with their bowls in hand to support Habitat for Humanity and to taste all of the tempting soups and desserts.

Entertainment this year will be provided by Memory Train and Mountain Ridge Five. Memory Train plays classic country and Southern rock. Mountain Ridge Five plays bluegrass and gospel.

Habitat for Humanity has a special place in my heart. When I was the Marketing Director at “The Daily New Journal,” I worked extensively with columnist Dan Whittle on Whittlemania, an event that he started to raise money for the paper to sponsor the building of a home every other year. For the paper’s 150th Anniversary, they adopted a family moving into a Habitat home which the paper sponsored, helped them furnish and decorate, as well as worked with Charity Circle to provide the new homeowners with much needed supplies like paper towels and cleaning products.

One thing that I learned, that many people do not realize, is that these homes are not given away. These families not only put in 300 to 400 hours of sweat equity, but they must also make mortgage payments on the home. While the loan they receive to buy the home is a low-interest mortgage, they must still pay for the home. This allows them to build equity while providing a nice place to live for their family.

Also, future homeowners attend 30 hours of Financial Literacy and Homeowner Education so that they are equipped to sustain their home and manage their money. This program allows many to move out of a cycle of poverty.

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit, non-denominational Christian housing ministry, brings people together to build quality, energy-efficient, affordable homes, communities, and hope.

