Nashville’s Newest Venue The Pinnacle Adds More Shows to 2025 Lineup

The Pinnacle, AEG Presents’ new venue at the Nashville Yards development, announced its grand opening and first set of performers including T-Pain, Turnpike Troubadours, Journey, Megan Moroney, who sold out back-to-back shows, Zeds Dead, and Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine.

The highly anticipated new venue has announced its next slate of shows, with performances from CMT Award-winning artist Warren Zeiders, rapper Denzel Curry and Comedian Adam Ray.

New Shows Announced:

Warren Zeiders – March 27, 2025

Comedian Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live – April 6, 2025

Denzel Curry – April 12, 2025

Tickets for these new shows are on sale here: thepinnaclenashville.com.

Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living including more than 650 residences across two towers, The Emory and The Everett. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension St. Thomas Landing. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com.

