Craig Yoho Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year

MILWAUKEE – Craig Yoho has been named a 2024 Milwaukee Brewers Robin Yount Performance Award recipient, given to the Brewers Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Year. The right-hander was announced as the Co-Pitcher of the Year, sharing the award with Double-A Biloxi hurler K.C. Hunt.

In his first full season of professional baseball (8th round pick in 2023), Yoho had one of the most remarkable seasons of any pitcher in Minor League Baseball. After excelling with High-A Wisconsin (0.44 ERA in 20.1 IP and 16 appearances) and Biloxi (1.17 ERA in 23.0 IP and 18 appearances), he was promoted to Nashville on August 6. Yoho tossed a scoreless inning on August 9 vs. Indianapolis in his Sounds debut. Yoho finished the season with a 0.94 ERA with 101 strikeouts, 0.94 WHIP in 57.2 innings between the three levels.

From June 18 to August 24, Yoho did not allow an earned run – a streak of 19 appearances and 21.2 innings between Biloxi and Nashville. He struck out 41 hitters and boasted a 0.83 WHIP and .141 opponent batting average in that span. Yoho totaled 14 appearances with the Sounds to finish the season and did not allow a run in 12. He picked up the win in relief on September 15 vs. Memphis with a scoreless ninth and recorded his first Triple-A save in his final appearance on September 20 at Norfolk.

The Indiana University product is the lone Sound to receive honors in the 2024 Brewers’ Robin Yount Performance Awards. Recent Sounds to win the award include Tyler Black, Jackson Chourio, Carlos Rodriguez and Robert Gasser, who were all honored after the 2023 season. Yoho will be recognized for his achievement at American Family Field prior to Friday’s Brewers game against the New York Mets. He has also been named a Baseball America First Team Minor League Baseball All-Star and a Midwest League All-Star.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2025 season opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is Friday, March 28. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email