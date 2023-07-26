Belmont Men’s Golf Announces 2023-24 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four new events and three in-state tournaments highlight the 2023-24 Belmont Men’s Golf Schedule as announced on Tuesday.

This year’s schedule features 11 events, with five in the fall and six in the spring.

“I am very excited about our 2023-24 schedule,” said Scott Flynn , Belmont’s head coach. “We will be competing on some outstanding golf courses against some high quality fields that will challenge us and prepares us for the postseason.”

The fall season commences early with three tournaments in month of September. The Bruins kick things off in Richmond, Kentucky at a new event, the EKU Colonel Shootout on August 31-September 1. Then 10 days later, they head to Huntington, West Virginia for the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on September 11-12. They wrap up the month in-state at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee on September 18-19.

The month of October sees the Bruins compete in two events. On October 2-3, they compete in the Red Wolves Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. BU wraps up the fall campaign at the Pinetree Intercollegiate in Kennesaw, Georgia on October 23-24.

The spring slate begins in the Sunshine State on February 19-21 at a new event, the World Golf Village Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky, on the King and Bear Course in St. Augustine, Florida.

The month of March sees the Bruins compete in three events. On March 7-9, they will head to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the Sea Palms Invitational hosted by Western Carolina. Then, they head to the mountains of East Tennessee for the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech, on March 17-19 in Sevierville, Tennessee. BU wraps up the month with another new event, the Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate on March 25-26 at the popular nine-hole Sweetens Cove Golf Course near South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

Two tournaments highlight the month of April. The Bruins come home to play in the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate on April 8-9 at Nashville’s Hermitage Golf Course.

The season wraps with the Missouri Valley Conference Championship on April 21-23, at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise, Missouri, a Jack Nicklaus designed course, located at the Lake of the Ozarks in southern Missouri.

Should the Bruins win a conference title, NCAA Regionals will be held May 13-15, 2023, and the NCAA Championships is slated for May 24-29 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Source: Belmont Bruins

