Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Signs Kapinus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the signing of transfer Leilani Kapinus on Monday, as the 5-10 guard joins the Commodores after a three-year career at Penn State.

Leilani Kapinus (Lay-Lon-EE, Cap-In-Is), who hails from Madison, Wisconsin, has been one of the premier defensive players in the Big Ten Conference during her time at Penn State. The versatile guard was a two-time All-Big Ten defensive team selection and earned a pair of All-Big Ten honorable mention nods during her time at PSU. Through three seasons in Happy Valley, Kapinus ranked 10th in career blocks (109) and 11th in career steals (228) at Penn State. The guard started in all but one of the 95 career games she played in for the Nittany Lions. Kapinus scored 1,029 points, grabbed 610 rebounds, and dished out 210 assists during her three-year PSU career.

Source: Vanderbilt

