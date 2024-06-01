Cassadee Pope Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Cassadee Pope has announced a North American tour with multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band Marianas Trench.

Cassadee will join The Force of Nature tour—produced by Live Nation—on September 17 and make stops across the US, including Nashville on September 22 at Marathon Music Works.

Tickets on sale here: https://www.cassadee.com/.

Cassadee won The Voice in 2012 and soon after released an album titled Frame By Frame. Her single “Wasting All These Tears” reached #7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. Pope received a Grammy nomination for “Think Of You” from her second studio album. Pope has toured with some of country music’s biggest names like Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. In recent years, she has moved away from country music and transitioned into a pop-punk sound.

Pope’s fourth studio album Hereditary is set for release on July 12.

