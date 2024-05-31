Elevation Worship Announces Show at The Ryman

GRAMMY® Award-winning group Elevation Worship announces a special performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium on August 5th during their new Praise Party Summer Tour. This show is the first to be announced out of three shows they will add later. This will be the final date of their summer schedule before heading into the fall run of their hit Elevation Nights tour. A one-day-only pre-sale will go live on Friday, May 31st for this date, click here and sign up now to get the pre-sale code.

“We’re so excited to spend an evening worshiping Jesus with others at the iconic Ryman Auditorium,” states Elevation Worship’s Chris Brown. “I’m sure it’ll be a night we’ll never forget.”

This summer tour follows the sold-out run of Elevation Nights earlier this year, which became one of the largest Christian tours in history, averaging more than 11,600 tickets sold each night. Elevation Worship’s Praise Party Summer Tour kicks off in July, offering eight outdoor major-market shows including New York City’s Central Park, followed by the Elevation Nights fall run featuring Elevation Worship, Pastor Steven Furtick, and ELEVATION RHYTHM.

